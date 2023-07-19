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Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Xuv500
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
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Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi PetrolmHawk155
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 65 R17
Length
4560 mm4585
Wheelbase
2760 mm2700
Height
1710 mm1785
Width
1800 mm1890
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres70
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Front and Rear-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No6
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59016,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00014,22,850
RTO
1,61,9001,82,686
Insurance
69,19066,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19735,954

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