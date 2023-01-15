HT Auto
Compare Cars

Hyundai Alcazar vs Mahindra Thar

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹10.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engineD117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20212,73,552
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30010,54,500
RTO
1,72,8301,40,643
Insurance
81,47277,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52027,373
