|Engine Type
|2.0L Petrol MPi engine
|1.5L Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|725
|779.85
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|191 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.5
|17.33
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|157 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls
|Blower, Vents on Roof
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹18,85,202
|₹14,46,278
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹16,30,300
|₹12,42,157
|RTO
|₹1,72,830
|₹1,60,100
|Insurance
|₹81,472
|₹43,521
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹40,520
|₹31,086