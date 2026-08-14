In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3