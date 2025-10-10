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Hyundai Alcazar vs Kia Carnival

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Carnival Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Carnival
BrandHyundaiKia
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 63.91 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2151 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Limousine Plus
₹63.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi Petrol2.2L CRDi
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm441 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl14.85 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm190 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2151 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleMulti Link
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springMacpherson Strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 60 R18
Length
4560 mm5115 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm3090 mm
Height
1710 mm1755 mm
Width
1800 mm1985 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres72 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Front and RearIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesBoth Sides
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No12
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split60:40 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront, Second & Third
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59074,97,280
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00063,91,000
RTO
1,61,9008,27,875
Insurance
69,1902,77,905
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,1971,61,145
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinLevel 2 ADASLoaded with features

Cons

Access to third row cumbersomeStorage spaces limitedNo foldout tray

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