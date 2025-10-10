In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Carnival Comparison