hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAlcazar vs D-Max

Hyundai Alcazar vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar D-max
BrandHyundaiIsuzu
Price₹ 14.99 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 to 20.4 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Hyundai Alcazar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 Turbo Gdi PetrolVGT Intercooled Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500-3500 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled torsion beam axleSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with coil springDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17205 R16C
Length
4560 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2760 mm2600 mm
Height
1710 mm1800 mm
Width
1800 mm1860 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
Front and Rear-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front, Second & ThirdFront
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)Yes
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,30,59012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
14,99,00010,54,900
RTO
1,61,9001,31,862
Insurance
69,19069,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,19727,021

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Hyundai Motor India is offering additional benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 on models like the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Diwali discounts: Festive offers of up to 60, 000 on Venue, Exter, Alcazar and more
10 Oct 2025
Hyundai Alcazar has received a host of updates in the latest lineup revision.
Hyundai Alcazar gets more updates: Here's what's new?
16 Jun 2025
Isuzu Motors India has launched a leasing solution for the D-MAX S-CAB to simplify fleet acquisition for businesses. The package offers a monthly rental starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,999 with zero down payment, aiming to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency for commercial vehicle operators.
Isuzu introduces new leasing model for D-MAX S-CAB, monthly rental starts at 38,999
20 May 2026
Isuzu added traction control, ESC, Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist across all manual variants of V Cross Z Prestige.
Isuzu Motors India launches service camp for D-Max Pick-ups and SUVs
12 Jun 2025
Under the hood—or under the floor—lies a 66.9 kWh battery with a dual-motor configuration. This setup provides 190 hp of power and 325 Nm of torque, closely comparable to the performance of the diesel D-Max
Isuzu D-Max EV unveiled globally: Design, features, range and India launch timeline
30 Apr 2025
Launched for the festive season, these models emphasize black styling and premium features. The Knight Edition series has sold over 77,000 units since its introduction in 2022.
Hyundai expands Knight Edition range with Creta Electric, i20 and Alcazar
4 Sept 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021
The Hyundai Alcazar SUV will renew its rivalry against other three-row SUVs like Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus besides Kia Carens. The SUV has been updated with several changes, including how it looks and how it drives, in its latest avatar.
Hyundai Alcazar facelift review: Can Creta-like updates help it rejuvenate?
18 Sept 2024
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers