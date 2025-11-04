In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3