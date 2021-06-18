HT Auto
Alcazar vs Tucson [2020-2022]

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tucson [2020-2022]
Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022]
GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol
₹22.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi engineNu 2.0
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm192 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm150 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20226,31,465
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30022,69,100
RTO
1,72,8302,42,910
Insurance
81,4721,18,955
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52056,560
