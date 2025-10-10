In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR, Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Tucson [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 22.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|1999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Cylinders
|4
|4