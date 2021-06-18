HT Auto
Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Kona Electric

Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 2.0 Petrol
₹16.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
Premium
₹23.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Petrol MPi enginePermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
725-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
191 Nm @ 4500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
157 bhp @ 6500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,85,20224,95,389
Ex-Showroom Price
16,30,30023,79,000
RTO
1,72,83016,000
Insurance
81,47299,889
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,52053,635
