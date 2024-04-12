In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive 1.5 Petrol MT 7STR and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. Alcazar: 1482 cc engine, 17.5 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alcazar vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alcazar
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 to 20.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs