Hyundai Alcazar Price starts at Rs. 16.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Alcazar: 1493 cc engine, 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Alcazar vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Creta [2020-2024] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 16.77 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 18.1 to 20.4 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1493 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4