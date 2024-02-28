Saved Articles

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Alcazar vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alcazar Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHyundaiHyundai
Price₹ 16.77 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 to 20.4 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar
Prestige 7 STR 1.5 Turbo Petrol
₹16.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5L GDi Engine1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500-3500 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,37,50914,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
16,77,50011,96,100
RTO
1,83,7501,59,843
Insurance
75,75950,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,64430,232
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Catchy looks for a seven-seater vehicleFeature-packed cabin

Cons

Limited space in the last rowSlightly pricey, especially the top-end variants

Hyundai Alcazar1493.0 cc to 1999.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Innova Crystanull | Diesel | Manual19.99 - 26.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Alcazar vs Innova Crysta

