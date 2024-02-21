In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Polo
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3