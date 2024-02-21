WR-V [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Polo Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.