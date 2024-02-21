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HomeCompare CarsWR-V [2020-2023] vs Polo

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Polo
BrandHondaVolkswagen
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 to 23.7 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
WR-V [2020-2023]
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Dashboard
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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
660798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.517.74
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.34.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil SpringSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
188168
Length
39993971
Wheelbase
25552469
Kerb Weight
10871015
Height
16011469
Width
17341682
Bootspace
363280
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4045
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontHalogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack & Grey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7207,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0086,27,000
RTO
67,65150,190
Insurance
33,56130,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01515,220
Expert Rating

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