WR-V [2020-2023] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Yaris Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.