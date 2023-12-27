In 2023 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V Price starts at Rs 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. WR-V: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less