Honda WR-V vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC2.0 L Kryotec
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
660817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.516.35
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,72016,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,00814,39,900
RTO
67,6511,86,937
Insurance
33,56168,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01536,446

