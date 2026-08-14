WR-V [2020-2023] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Rapid tsi Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.