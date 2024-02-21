In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Triber
|Brand
|Honda
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3