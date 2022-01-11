WR-V [2020-2023] vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Kicks Brand Honda Nissan Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.