WR-V [2020-2023] vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.