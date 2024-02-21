WR-V [2020-2023] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Vitara brezza Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.