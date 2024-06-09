HT Auto
In 2024 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. WR-V: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v Swift [2021-2024]
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual - 6 Gears, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Specification
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.2L Dual Jet
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
660858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.523.2
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.34.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
188-
Length
39993845
Wheelbase
25552450
Kerb Weight
1087875
Height
16011530
Width
17341735
Bootspace
363268
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4037
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7206,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0085,99,450
RTO
67,65128,808
Insurance
33,56132,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01514,219
Expert Rating

