In 2024 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. WR-V: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4