In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|S-presso
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3