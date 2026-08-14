WR-V [2020-2023] vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Celerio x Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.