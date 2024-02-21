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HomeCompare CarsWR-V [2020-2023] vs Celerio

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Celerio: 998 cc engine, 24.97 to 34.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Celerio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Celerio
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 4.7 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 to 23.7 kmpl24.97 to 34.43 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
WR-V [2020-2023]
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
LXi
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTECK10C
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
660757 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.525.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16165 / 70 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electronic Power Steering
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil SpringTorision Beam with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16165 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
188170 mm
Length
39993695 mm
Wheelbase
25552435 mm
Kerb Weight
1087800 kg
Height
16011555 mm
Width
17341655 mm
Bootspace
363313 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4032 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7206,18,945
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0085,64,000
RTO
67,65127,390
Insurance
33,56127,055
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01513,303
Expert Rating

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