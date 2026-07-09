WR-V [2020-2023] vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Alto Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.