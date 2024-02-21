In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Xuv500
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 13.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|2179 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4