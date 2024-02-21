WR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Xuv500 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.