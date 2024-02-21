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HomeCompare CarsWR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV500

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Xuv500
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 to 23.7 kmpl15.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc2179 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
WR-V [2020-2023]
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTECmHawk155
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
6601057
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.515.1
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil SpringMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16235 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
188200
Length
39994585
Wheelbase
25552700
Kerb Weight
1087-
Height
16011785
Width
17341890
Bootspace
36393
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
57
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
4070
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoYes
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
46
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackPremium Black & Grey
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,72016,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,00814,22,850
RTO
67,6511,82,686
Insurance
33,56166,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01535,954
Expert Rating
-

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