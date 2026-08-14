WR-V [2020-2023] vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.