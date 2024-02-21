WR-V [2020-2023] vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.