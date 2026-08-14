In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3