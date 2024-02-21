In 2026 when choosing among the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs e2o-plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|10.08 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs