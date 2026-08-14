In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3