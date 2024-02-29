Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsWR-V vs Sonet [2023-2024]

Honda WR-V vs Kia Sonet [2023-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

WR-V vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v Sonet [2023-2024]
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 kmpl18.2 to 24.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual - 6 Gears, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
WR-V
Honda WR-V
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sonet [2023-2024]
Kia Sonet [2023-2024]
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTECSmartstream G 1.2
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
660-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm115 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,7208,73,739
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,0087,79,000
RTO
67,65158,530
Insurance
33,56135,709
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01518,780
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresMultiple engine and transmission optionsGood exterior styling

Cons

Slightly cramped cabinTop-end variants are pricey

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    In the last few years, from Sony to Huawei, Apple to Xiaomi; traditional technology giants have been making major headlines with their automotive ventures throwing challenges to conventional auto OEMs.
    Tech giants and their automobile dream: Status report
    29 Feb 2024
    BYD sells its cars in around 70 countries across the world, including India. But it is not interested in the US market currently.
    Chinese vehicles under radar for national security data risk in United States
    29 Feb 2024
    Tesla Roadster will now have a new design with SpaceX tech. The EV will enter production later this year with deliveries starting from 2025. (REUTERS)
    Tesla Roadster to debut in late 2024 with new design and SpaceX tech, says Musk
    29 Feb 2024
    Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury was supposed to create a new body style called Sport Utility Sedan (SUS) and it was primarily meant for China.
    Mercedes cancels Maybach SUV sedan, considers it too expensive to develop
    29 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Skoda showcased the Enyaq electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of its expected launch in India later this year as the carmaker's first EV in the country.
    Skoda Enyaq EV makes India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    1 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.
    Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power
    23 Jan 2024
    View all
     