In 2024 when choosing between the Honda WR-V and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda WR-V Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT.
WR-V: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage.
Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison
