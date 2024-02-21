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HomeCompare CarsWR-V [2020-2023] vs D-Max

Honda WR-V [2020-2023] vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] D-max
BrandHondaIsuzu
Price₹ 8.66 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage16.5 to 23.7 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders4-

Filters
WR-V [2020-2023]
Honda WR-V [2020-2023]
SV MT Petrol
₹8.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Instrument Cluster
Grille
Dashboard
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTECVGT Intercooled Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
660-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Minimum Turning Radius
5.36.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16205 R16C
Wheels
Alloy Wheels16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twisted Torsion Beam, Coil SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16205 R16C
Ground Clearance
188220 mm
Length
39995375 mm
Wheelbase
25552600 mm
Kerb Weight
10871550 Kg
Height
16011800 mm
Width
17341860 mm
Bootspace
3631495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2-
Seating Capacity
52 Person
Doors
52 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4055 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener-
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)Yes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,77,72012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
8,76,00810,54,900
RTO
67,6511,31,862
Insurance
33,56169,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,01527,021
Expert Rating
-

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16 Nov 2023
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