WR-V [2020-2023] vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Verna [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.