In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
WR-V [2020-2023] vs Venue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wr-v [2020-2023]
|Venue
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 8.66 Lakhs
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 to 23.7 kmpl
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4