WR-V [2020-2023] vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Santro Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.