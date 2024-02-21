WR-V [2020-2023] vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wr-v [2020-2023] Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 8.66 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda WR-V [2020-2023] and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.