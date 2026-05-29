In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Taigun
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-