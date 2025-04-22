Jazz vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Polo Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.