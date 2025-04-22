Jazz vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Yaris Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.