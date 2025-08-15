In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4