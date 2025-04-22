In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Rumion Comparison