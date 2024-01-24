In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Jazz and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Tigor EV Comparison