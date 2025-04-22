Jazz vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Punch ev [2024-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Jazz and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.