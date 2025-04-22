Jazz vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.