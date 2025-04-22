In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Jazz and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs