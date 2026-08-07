Jazz vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Honda Tata Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.