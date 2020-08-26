HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsJazz vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Honda Jazz vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Filters
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
664765.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.617.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,56,6668,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
7,65,1067,28,900
RTO
59,88757,973
Insurance
31,17331,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,41317,606

Trending cars

View allPopular Cars