In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3