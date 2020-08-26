|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|1.2 L Revotron
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|664
|704.85
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.6
|19.05
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹8,56,666
|₹6,43,906
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,65,106
|₹5,84,900
|RTO
|₹59,887
|₹30,346
|Insurance
|₹31,173
|₹28,160
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,413
|₹13,840