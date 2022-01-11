In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Kicks Comparison