Jazz vs Kicks Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Kicks Brand Honda Nissan Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 9.5 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1330 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.