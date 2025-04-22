In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Wagon r [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 4.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|21.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3