Jazz vs Wagon R [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Wagon r [2019-2022] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 4.93 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 21.79 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 4.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi 1.0. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Wagon R [2019-2022]: 998 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.